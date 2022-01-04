The People’s Alliance for Change has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to be firm in conducting the Kabwata Parliamentary by election to ensure a level playing field for all participating political parties.

Party President Andyford Banda says the violence that was witnessed on the day of nominations involving UPND cadres should not be condoned hence the ECZ should disqualify any political party that will be involved in such acts.

Speaking to Hot FM News, Mr. Banda said ECZ have the opportunity to demonstrate that they are now able to manage elections professionally without disadvantaging anyone.

He said it is the expectation of many stakeholders that the many wrongs that happened at the ECZ due to political interference under the PF regime will not be repeated under the new dawn administration.

And Mr. Banda has urged the new dawn administration to undertake electoral reforms that will help to create sanity in the management of elections in Zambia.