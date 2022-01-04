By Kapya Kaoma

“You have been given an opportunity to elect. You elect a Hyena. And when the goats are eaten, you wonder why.”

I don’t usually pay attention to TikTok clips, but this clip, I replayed over and over. It brought to mind President Hichilema’s characterization of President Sata as “Chimbwi with no plan.” But after listening to dishonorable Felix Mutati lie to poor Zambians to wait until 2023 to thank the HH administration for the ongoing hardship despite promises to do otherwise, I realized it is akin to thanking hyenas after they have eaten all the goats. The problem is, the hyenas would have multiplied, and there won’t be goats. And so are the masses of Zambians who will die due to economic hardships because of HH’s devilish deception that made them vote for him based on his grand lies that he would take care of their plight rather than worsen it. To Mutati as to HH and his worshipers, those Zambians don’t count at all!

Amidst all talks of economic reforms, President Hichilema is maintaining two Presidential residences, a set of personnel, security details, daily motorcade, cooks, etc. One wonders if the New Dark Regime has quantified the cost of transporting the President from, and to his private home to the State House a day. How much does it cost to staff each House a day? How much does it cost to clean and maintain, power, maintain communication equipment, security, etc? How about the people cleared to work in those facilities? This is one example of misusing resources of untold magnitude.

Clearly, President Hichilema lacks empathy. Does he understand how his presence endangers innocent lives in New Kasama? The area was not zoned for Presidential housing. Aside from inconveniencing other residents whose private lives are now monitored daily by military, police and secret services, the President is endangering citizens’ lives. Assuming there is an attempt on his life (God for bid), innocent lives could be lost unnecessarily. Besides, does he care about the inconvenience he causes for commuters who endure traffic jams each day? No–it feeds his obsessively egotistical personality. This is the attitude that drives his values.

Why should people suffer daily inconveniences because of his refusal to live in the Official Presidential House? It makes one wonder what he is hiding in his house–feeding into many African traditional conspiracy theories surrounding his Presidency. Or is it his narcissistic pride that makes him think he is too special to sleep in the house that other Presidents have used? Yet Presidents live in Official State Houses for the national symbolic importance as opposed to the beauty of it. Another sign of his heartless personality–he rather waste national resources on promoting his egomaniac inferiority complex.

But there is something that clip led me to think about; the Simba–Scar (Simba’s uncle and main antagonist) scenario in The Lion King movie. Like Mutati, Gary Nkombo, and countless UPND cadres, hyenas were Scar’s most loyal followers and henchmen. They made Scar the King of Pride Lands, through grand deception. In return, Scar gave them liberty to hunt at will–leading to over-hunting and starvation in the Kingdom. After Simba returned and reclaimed the throne, Scar survived the fall. But it is the hyenas who tore him apart. Why? For his years of lies and treachery. And which Chimbwi knows this game, but Felix Mutati? A great hyena of every administration, always kissing the boots of each Scar in power. So today, he shout Bally, tomorrow he will shout X.

It is one thing to have a President without a plan, but not heartless. President HH is detached from ordinary peoples’ lives, thus his economic policies are unprecedentedly harmful to the poor. No matter how much these hyenas spin it, the poor will become poorer and a tiny minority will become richer under the new Dark Regime–among them is HH. This is true in 2022 and will be true in 2026!

So don’t believe hyenas as some Bally worshipers are doing. The price of fuel or the cost of living won’t come down, just get used to it. Your tummies will shrink as things become harder and harder. But be warned. The heartless Chimbwi will be sending his dishonorable liars with lie after lie to calm us down–“things will be better off the following year.”

Can we believe them for once? Why haven’t they told us that they won’t get their salaries until 2023? Why won’t they tell us that they won’t drive until 2023? Why don’t they tell us that they won’t sleep in hotels or get their allowances in 2023? Why don’t they tell us they won’t tax us until 2023? Why are they increasing everything on us, but giving themselves big checks? Such is the life of the henchmen of Scar–they care for nothing but their interests. They are happy to maintain two Presidential Houses, but watch kids die in hospitals, families go without life-saving drugs, students drop out because they don’t have bursaries, and the poor die in homes! For when it comes to the smell of goats, a Chimbwi is heartless!

President HH, I pray you are listening!