The Industrial Development Corporation has announced plans to restructure state power utility ZESCO.
Through a tender published in the Daily Mail of Tuesday, January 4th 2022, the IDC wants to engage a Consultant who will undertake financial and operational restructuring of ZESCO.
The IDC says the Consulant should also assess the possibility of segregating ZESCO’s main divisions such as generation, transmission and distribution into separate units.
IDC stated that the splitting of ZESCO should not only provide financial relief by disposing off loss making assets but will also enhance control of ZESCO’s efficiencies.
IDC also wants the Consultancy to improve ZESCO’s credit worthiness through a review of the current and contingency debts with a view to restructuring the outstanding debts as well as formulate loans restructuring plans and strategies.
The Consultant is also expected to provide plans on financial turn around of ZESCO and return the company to profitability through the review of all income streams, operating costs and expenses and balance sheet.
Bids for the consultancy should be sent through to the IDC not later than 28th January 2022.
Good news. Should have happened years ago. But potential investors for any of the three separate operating units will be scared to death over the enormous debt burden of the incumbent, and also the rampant corruption within the company.
Uko!
Privatisation second round, Milupi is really busy.
As long as you leave that totally corrupt Johnstone Chikwanda outside any of this!
Maaamaaaboobooo…..amasampo mu zambia.
HH and his companies are celebrating these upcoming contracts.
Rich(1990)-Richer(2000)-Richest(2022-?)
Poverty(1964)-Poverter(1990-2005)-Povertest(2022-?)
Nemizompiki shalaonda apa!
I’m not competent to make a comment on this matter. I don’t even know if the split will be good for the consumer. Journalists should quiz those driving this process.
Milingo Lungu undertook to split mining from smelting operations @ KCM but he was seriously opposed. Why are we splitting Zesco then?
More job losses and no investor would like to take power to remote areas making losses
Unblinding a national utility like ZESCO is no easy undertaking and this is not something that can be done by IDC ….you need the President to appoint a taskforce and its a long procedure just ask the Ugandans.
This move will bring about efficiency and reduce corruption. Connection to ZESCO grid takes too long.