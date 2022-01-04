The Release of K324million to Cover 3 months Costs for Schools in Zambia

By Emmanuel Mwamba

The Treasury has released K1.284 billion of which K960 million will be payment made to farmers owed by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).A good thing as farmers were made to go into another farming season without receiving payments for their produce for the 2020/2021 farming season.The other release of K324million is the 2022 First Quarter Operational Support Fund to public schools aimed at facilitating the implementation of free education.

HOW MANY PUBLIC SCHOOLS DO WE HAVE?

As at 2019, we have 1,009 Secondary Schools and 8,343 primary schools.The allocation of K324 million to cover costs for the first quarter (3 months) translates to roughly K34.644.00 per school to meet administrative costs until April.

WHAT FEES WERE BEING PAID IN THE PAST

Education has been free at both Primary and Secondary Schools since 2011. It has never been Government policy to charge tuition fees for learners in both primary and secondary schools.

However, learners were required to pay user and boarding fees to meet costs of electricity, water and sanitation, stationery and payment of salaries for Daily Classified Workers (CDEs) such as cleaners, office orderlies (help) and guards to secure school premises. As seen from the release of funds to cover the first school term by the Treasury, the funds are clearly inadequate.

Government may consider picking up some of the costs such as wages of CDEs as the abolition of user fees and scrapping of the PTA fund poses an immediate challenge to school administrators.

CDF, BOARDING FEES & TERTIARY BURSARY SCHEMES

The Treasury may consider releasing immediately, the allocation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for 2022 where components of education fees such as boarding fees for eligible and identified vulnerable learners and bursary support for those going to Colleges and Universities are embedded in.The education sector will continue to attract attention this year as the recruitment of 30,000 teachers is expected to take place.Government has budgeted for K18.1billion to the sector, and of this, K1.7 billion is for recruitment of the teachers.

Clearly the entire 2022 National Budget standing at $10billion ( K173billion ) is ambitious. It remains to be seen, on the revenue side, if these ambitious goals set, will be met.

A QUICK CHAT WITH AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL MWAMBA ON K324 MILLION RELEASED FOR SCHOOLS

By Alexander Nkosi

I just read an article written by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, where he is saying that the K324 million released for schools for term one is not enough to cater for their needs. He argued that K324 million for 9352 primary and secondary schools is not enough as it gives us an average of K34,644.

I will not dwell on whether it is accurate to add primary schools and secondary schools and simply get the average or whether to simply bunch up urban and rural schools that clearly have different needs, but I will focus more on why the step taken by government is the right one.

At some point in my career, I was M&E Lead for the biggest education projects in the country by then. I interacted with schools, both rural and urban across nine provinces. I got to appreciate some of the serious challenges they faced. While these schools received small grants from government, sometimes they could go for months without receiving these grants and when they did, it was mostly only part payment which wasn’t even enough to cover what they owed. We have all seen how grant aided institutions, including the few universities, have struggled the past years. The situation was worse at district level and worse still in schools.

The other thing is that while learners paid some fees, not everyone managed to pay while others only made part payments. Since these are public schools, they were instructed not to chase learners who hadn’t paid. At some point a well known senior government official even instructed schools to accept in-kind payment like goats, chicken maize etc.

So what has changed? Leaners from grade 1 to 12 in day schools no longer have to pay and those in boarding schools can access sponsorship under CDF. This is definitely a step in the right direction. We all understand the huge debt overhang and other serious economic challenges we face. With time, especially after debt restructuring and once the economy starts recovering, Zambia can extend free education to boarding schools and expand tertiary education scholarships.

The other positive is that whereas previously a term would end without these schools receiving money from government and significant payment from learners, the situation is now different as three weeks before schools open, funds have already been released. In most cases it might actually work better than when they used to charge some fees but struggled to get this money in full and on time.

In conclusion, like every project, there is learning to be done and we will definitely get better as we go. If not already addressed, I’m sure government will look into the issue of Daily Classified Workers. One immediate solution would be to cover them under CDF if a quick ammendment can be made. Pending release of CDF, they can be covered for a month or two under the grants they have received.