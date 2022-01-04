9.5 C
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Entertainment News
Mutale Mwanza and Esther Chungu clash on marrriage views

On a promo for Zambezi Magic’s Tuvwange Lifestyle show, Mutale Mwanza and Esther Chungu got into an argument over their individual views on marriage. Mutale Mwanza is an out-spoken, controversial figure. In the clip, she seems to be on the view that women should marry for money and can learn to love the man after time. Esther counters by saying that is not what love is all about. She quotes the bible verse 1 Corinthians 13:4  “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast……” and states that she is explaining from the Christian perspective, to which Mutale sarcastically calls her the spokesperson of all Christians in Zambia, she further goes to say that Esther has only been married for 5 minutes and is now purporting to be an expert at marriage.

Views on the clips have been divided as some say Mutale Mwanza was trying to belittle Esther Chungu. Others are saying Esther is acting ‘holier-than-thou’ and is not speaking to realities.  Some are calling the whole thing a well-planned publicity stunt.

All eyes will be glued to Zambezi Magic to watch the full episode of Tuvwange when the fiery discussion is aired in full.

What are your views on this hot topic?

