Wednesday, January 5, 2022
General News
President Hichilema has reiterated his stance not to meddle with the actions and decisions of law enforcement agencies

By Chief Editor
State House has said that it is disappointing that some members of the former ruling PF want to drag the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into their personal entanglements with law enforcement agencies.

Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya said that it is shameful for some former government leaders to insinuate President Hichilema’s involvement in their battles with the law whenever they are scrutinized by investigative wings.

Mr. Bwalya says President Hichilema has reiterated his stance not to meddle with the actions and decisions of law enforcement agencies as they investigate allegations of corruption and transgressions of the law involving PF members.

He said that the resolve of government is to ensure anyone who participated in the looting of public resources is held accountable and that all proceeds of corruption and crime are recovered for the benefit of all Zambians.

Mr. Bwalya said that the culture of lawlessness and criminal wrongdoing is over and that all individuals who abused their authority to circumvent the law will account for their actions in courts of law.

Mr. Bwalya was reacting to assertions by former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo who accused the president of using the Anti-Corruption to harass opposition leaders.

