Abandoning works at the Kafulafuta dam would mean wastage of resources, Finance Minister told

Economy
Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director, Athanasius Mwaba has said that abandoning works at the Kafulafuta Dam project would mean wastage of resources and denying people a clean water supply.

Speaking when a ministerial delegation led by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane, Mr. Mwaba said with funds available, the project will take 12 months to be completed adding that over One million people will benefit from the project.

Mr. Mwaba said the Kafulafuta Dam will also have floating solar panels for the generation of renewable energy.

In response, Dr. Musokotwane said that government will give its position on the continuation of works at the Kafulafuta Water supply Improvement project in Masaiti district.

Dr. Musokotwane has assured Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company management that within two weeks, the government will communicate on the way forward regarding the $450m water supply project.

Dr. Musokotwane said Tuesday when he led a team of Ministers that visited the multi-million water project to appreciate what is on the ground.

Ministers on Dr. Musokotwane’s delegation included Ministers of Energy Peter Kapala, Information and Media and Chief Government spokesperson, Chushi Kasanda, and Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo.

And, Mr. Matambo said the project once complete will become a game-changer in as far as the provision of clean and quality water is concerned on the Copperbelt

He said the project will enhance the provision of water in the Mpongwe, Masaiti, Luanshya, and Ndola districts.

Previous articleACC conduct search at the residence of Bowman Lusambo

Abandoning works at the Kafulafuta dam would mean wastage of resources, Finance Minister told

Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director, Athanasius Mwaba has said that abandoning works at the Kafulafuta Dam project...
