The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has conducted a search at the residence of former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo in Lusaka’s Chamba valley.

Speaking in a telephone interview, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said that investigators conducted the search between 10 and 14 hours yesterday.

Ms Chibwe, who could not disclose any information on the investigation, says the search at Mr Lusambo’s residence is part of the ongoing investigations the commission has been conducting.

And, when the ZNBC News arrived at the residence, Mr. Lusambo’s security could not allow the crew access.

And Mr. Lusambo said the security wings in the presence of his lawyers, Makebi Zulu and Company, collected two cellphones for his wife, One cell phone for his worker and assorted documents.

He said they also picked One laptop for the National Assembly and a brand new phone which is non-operational.