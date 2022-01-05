9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Brian Mwila Joins Power Dynamos

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Brian Mwila Joins Power Dynamos
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos have completed the signing of striker Brian Mwila from Buildcon.

Mwila joins Power on a two-year deal.

Power Chief Executive Officer Happie Munkondya said Mwila will add value to the Arthur Davies side.

“Zambian International, Brian Mwila has penned a 2 year deal with Power Dynamos Football Club. He beefed up Coach Mwenya Chipepo’s attacking options,” Power announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Mwila has played for Lime Hotspurs, Kabwe Warriors and Green Buffaloes.

He had a stint at South Africa club Platinum Stars and later joined SCR Altach of Austria around 2018.

Meanwhile, Power has disclosed that forward Kennedy Musonda has extended his stay with the club until April 2024.

Midfielders, George Chisala and Mukuka Mulenga have also extended their respective contracts until April 2023.

Previous articleJack Mwiimbu gives 7 days to former Government officials to return Government Vehicles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Brian Mwila Joins Power Dynamos

Power Dynamos have completed the signing of striker Brian Mwila from Buildcon. Mwila joins Power on a two-year deal. Power Chief...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Were Joins Kansanshi Dynamos

Sports sports - 2
Kenya striker Jesse Jackson Were has joined promoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos almost a week after leaving champions Zesco United. Kansanshi have confirmed...
Read more

Kabwe Warriors Appoint Chris Kaunda

Sports sports - 1
Kabwe Warriors have confirmed the appointment of Chris Kaunda as new head coach. Kaunda takes over from Ian Bakala, who was acting head coach after...
Read more

Nchanga Queens Win Copperbelt Womens League Title

Sports sports - 0
Nchanga Queens have won the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Province Women’s Christmas Tournament after beating Kitwe Girls in the final played at Kamfinsa Grounds in...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Mwepu Shines on Sunday

Sports sports - 2
Here are brief wraps on selected overseas stars in action over the last week. =TANZANIA Midfielder Rally Bwalya missed a 12th minute penalty...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.