Power Dynamos have completed the signing of striker Brian Mwila from Buildcon.

Mwila joins Power on a two-year deal.

Power Chief Executive Officer Happie Munkondya said Mwila will add value to the Arthur Davies side.

“Zambian International, Brian Mwila has penned a 2 year deal with Power Dynamos Football Club. He beefed up Coach Mwenya Chipepo’s attacking options,” Power announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Mwila has played for Lime Hotspurs, Kabwe Warriors and Green Buffaloes.

He had a stint at South Africa club Platinum Stars and later joined SCR Altach of Austria around 2018.

Meanwhile, Power has disclosed that forward Kennedy Musonda has extended his stay with the club until April 2024.

Midfielders, George Chisala and Mukuka Mulenga have also extended their respective contracts until April 2023.