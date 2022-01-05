9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Chamanga Loses His Father

Red Arrows star striker James Chamanga is mourning his father who has died in Luanshya.

Chamanga’s father died on Monday after an illness.

Arrows have since excused 2012 Africa Cup winner Chamanga from camp ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled match against Indeni at home in Lusaka.

“On behalf of Arrows Management, our Stakeholders, players and fans, we would like to convey our deep condolences to the Chamanga family for the untimely demise of their dear parent and as a Club we mourn with the bereaved family during this sad moment” said Arrows President Moses Kambimbi.

Chamanga last Friday inspired Arrows to a 2-1 win over Zanaco in a delayed league match.

The retired Chipolopolo forward grabbed a brace to push the Airmen into second place and just one point away from leaders Green Buffaloes.

