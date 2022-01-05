The opposition Leadership Movement led by President Dr. Richard Silumbe has expressed disappointment with the Government’s pronouncement that the pending recruitment of 30,000 teachers will be done after three months.

In the 2022 National Budget speech, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane revealed that the Government will recruit 30,000 teachers this year.

Last Monday, Minister of Education Douglas Siakalima hinted that the recruitment of the 30,000 teachers will wait an extra three months for the process to commence and allow the new Teaching Service Commissioners to settle and commence advertising.

Mr. Siakalima has since asked the prospective teachers to be patient with the Government and allow due process to take effect.

But Leadership Movement Media Director Tatila Tatila said it is disturbing to hear the Government announce the delay to recruit teachers.

Mr. Tatila said the Government should honour its promise without any further delays.

He said the UPND Government was voted into power on the basis of job creation and President Hakainde Hichilema told unemployed teachers to dust their diplomas and degrees in readiness for 30,000 recruitment exercises.

Mr. Tatila said the Leadership Movement wants the new Teaching Service Commissioners to settle down quickly and not to become another political problem for professional teachers.

“Stop fooling teachers. You promised to recruit 30, 000 teachers so commence the exercise without any delay. It is very disturbing to hear that the Government is using new Teaching Service Commissioners as an excuse for failure to commence the recruitment exercise,” he stated.

“Many qualified teachers are roaming the streets hoping to get Government jobs through the Ministry of Education. What could be the problem, is it with the Teaching Service Commission, Teachers themselves or the Government, probably it is the lack of commitment by the Government to offer better and quality education,” Mr. Tatila said.

“Leadership movement is saying enough is enough to recruit teachers now. The UPND Government was voted on the basis of job creation and President Hichilema told unemployed teachers to dust their diploma and degree certificates in readiness for 30,000 recruitment exercises,” he said.

“Why should unemployed teachers wait for TSC to settle, this is unfortunate, anyway from the beginning, the Leadership Movement has always doubted the 30,000 recruitment in this administration. We can only hope that as New Teaching Service Commissioners settle down, it will not become another political problem for our professional teachers.” Mr. Tatila said.

Meanwhile, Mr Tatila has proposed that the new Teaching Service Commissioners should sort out issues affecting teachers in the country.

He said the new Teaching Service Commissioners should resolve the issue of Teachers in Service but not on payroll and teacher accommodation among others.

“TSC should be able to quickly deal with the following: Teachers in Service not on payroll, Teachers accommodation especially in rural areas and unemployed teachers between 2010 and 2021 among other challenges,” he said.

“Moreover the 30,000 recruitment it is just a drop in the ocean as it cannot take or accommodate all unemployed teachers on board hence for the Leadership movement we want to recruit in millions as opposed to thousands,” Mr. Tatila added.