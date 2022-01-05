9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Jay Rox on course to attain 1 million streams of his latest album ‘Enigma’

By staff
Jay Rox brought in the new year with a bang!!, Releasing his latest album “Enigma“ on 1st January 2022. The album has initially been released exclusively on the music streaming website BoomPlay. As of this writing, the album has obtained 800 000 streams in the first 5 days of its release. Enigma is on course to obtain 1 million streams before the end of its first week of release!!

Enigma is Jay Rox’s sixth album. It contains 21 tracks and features local artists such as Macky2, Slap Dee, Yo Maps, Zar The Supreme, and international African artists such as Tanzanian singer Rayvanny, Kenyan Genge artiste, Mejja, Tanzanian rapper Young Lunya, Zimbabwean singer, Gemma Griffiths.

Enigma features stand-out singles such as ‘Weekend‘ ft Reyvanny , Yanka ft Zar The Supreme , Calibre ft Macky 2 among others.

