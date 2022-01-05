Kansanshi Dynamos have signed Cameroonian striker Baba Basile as a free agent.

Basile was offloaded by Zanaco last week with six months left on his two year contract at Sunset Stadium.

Kansanshi have confirmed that Basile has signed an 18-months contract with the Solwezi side.

“Baba Basile has joined us on a Year and Half Long Contract,” Kansanshi announced on Tuesday.

Basile launched his football life in Zambia at Division One side FC Muza.

He later made a big move to Lusaka Dynamos around 2019 before switching to Zanaco in July 2020.