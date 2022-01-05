9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mbesuma Pleased With Progress at His Football Foundation

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Mbesuma Pleased With Progress at His Football Foundation
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Chipolopolo striker Collins Mbesuma is pleased with the hosting of the youth football tournament by his foundation in Luanshya.

Hosts Collins Mbesuma Academy won both the Under-17 and 15 competitions dubbed Youth Festivals Soccer Tournament that attracted several teams from within and outside the Copperbelt.

When closing the competition, Mbesuma pledged to stage a similar contest in June.

“From the bottom of my heart I really appreciate the players, coaches and all members of the teams,” he said.

“Hopefully, I will see you again in June because in June we are going to have a big one mukese namulya ubwali. We want the trophy to remain on the Copperbelt,” he said.

“I am very happy for the first time my team (Collins Mbesuma Academy) won.”

Mbesuma consoled the losing teams that included Ronald Kampamba’s Sate Sate Academy of Kitwe.

“This one is a developmental tournament, it is not about winning so don’t be sad for losing games,” Mbesuma said.

Previous articleSix SDA Youths who drowned at Kariba Dam put to rest

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mbesuma Pleased With Progress at His Football Foundation

Former Chipolopolo striker Collins Mbesuma is pleased with the hosting of the youth football tournament by his foundation in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kansanshi Sign Baba Basile

Sports sports - 0
Kansanshi Dynamos have signed Cameroonian striker Baba Basile as a free agent. Basile was offloaded by Zanaco last week with six months left on his...
Read more

Brian Mwila Joins Power Dynamos

Sports sports - 2
Power Dynamos have completed the signing of striker Brian Mwila from Buildcon. Mwila joins Power on a two-year deal. Power Chief Executive Officer Happie Munkondya said...
Read more

Were Joins Kansanshi Dynamos

Sports sports - 2
Kenya striker Jesse Jackson Were has joined promoted FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos almost a week after leaving champions Zesco United. Kansanshi have confirmed...
Read more

Kabwe Warriors Appoint Chris Kaunda

Sports sports - 1
Kabwe Warriors have confirmed the appointment of Chris Kaunda as new head coach. Kaunda takes over from Ian Bakala, who was acting head coach after...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.