Former Chipolopolo striker Collins Mbesuma is pleased with the hosting of the youth football tournament by his foundation in Luanshya.

Hosts Collins Mbesuma Academy won both the Under-17 and 15 competitions dubbed Youth Festivals Soccer Tournament that attracted several teams from within and outside the Copperbelt.

When closing the competition, Mbesuma pledged to stage a similar contest in June.

“From the bottom of my heart I really appreciate the players, coaches and all members of the teams,” he said.

“Hopefully, I will see you again in June because in June we are going to have a big one mukese namulya ubwali. We want the trophy to remain on the Copperbelt,” he said.

“I am very happy for the first time my team (Collins Mbesuma Academy) won.”

Mbesuma consoled the losing teams that included Ronald Kampamba’s Sate Sate Academy of Kitwe.

“This one is a developmental tournament, it is not about winning so don’t be sad for losing games,” Mbesuma said.