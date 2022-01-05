The reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities during the New Year and Christmas holidays is a key milestone in improving Zambia’s road safety prospects, according to the Road Transport Safety Agency.

According to the 2022 New Year holiday accidents statistics, the country recorded 64 percent reduction in traffic deaths, were 10 people died compared to 28 during the 2021 New Year holiday.

Statistics also indicate a reduction of 48 percent in road traffic crashes, with a total of 117 accidents recorded compared to 225 during the 2021 New Year holiday.

Similarly, the 2021 Christmas holiday accidents statistics indicates that the country recorded 39 percent reduction in traffic fatalities were 17 people died compared to 28 in 2020.In the same way, road traffic accidents dropped by 35 percent with a total 152 accidents recorded compared to 234 during the same period in 2020.

And Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer, Gladwell Banda, has stated that the Agency will continue working with other stakeholders including the Zambia Police to safeguarded the lives of all road users on the Zambian roads.

Mr. Banda has stated that going forward, the RTSA continues to provide structured traffic law enforcement interventions and road safety education with communication and awareness programmes that positively influence all road users.

This is according to a statement issued by RTSA Head Of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.