9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

RTSA applauds the significant drop in road traffic crashes and fatalities during the Holiday Season

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News RTSA applauds the significant drop in road traffic crashes and fatalities during...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities during the New Year and Christmas holidays is a key milestone in improving Zambia’s road safety prospects, according to the Road Transport Safety Agency.

According to the 2022 New Year holiday accidents statistics, the country recorded 64 percent reduction in traffic deaths, were 10 people died compared to 28 during the 2021 New Year holiday.

Statistics also indicate a reduction of 48 percent in road traffic crashes, with a total of 117 accidents recorded compared to 225 during the 2021 New Year holiday.

Similarly, the 2021 Christmas holiday accidents statistics indicates that the country recorded 39 percent reduction in traffic fatalities were 17 people died compared to 28 in 2020.In the same way, road traffic accidents dropped by 35 percent with a total 152 accidents recorded compared to 234 during the same period in 2020.

And Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Chief Executive Officer, Gladwell Banda, has stated that the Agency will continue working with other stakeholders including the Zambia Police to safeguarded the lives of all road users on the Zambian roads.

Mr. Banda has stated that going forward, the RTSA continues to provide structured traffic law enforcement interventions and road safety education with communication and awareness programmes that positively influence all road users.

This is according to a statement issued by RTSA Head Of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.

Previous articlePrivatization Part II Underway: ZESCO on the immediate Cards

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

RTSA applauds the significant drop in road traffic crashes and fatalities during the Holiday Season

The reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities during the New Year and Christmas holidays is a key milestone...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UN Secretary-General Appoints Zambian national Amanda Khozi Mukwashi UN Resident Coordinator in Lesotho

General News Chief Editor - 1
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Amanda Khozi Mukwashi of Zambia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lesotho, with the host Government’s approval. Ms....
Read more

Jack Mwiimbu gives 7 days to former Government officials to return Government Vehicles

General News Chief Editor - 8
The government has given a Seven-day amnesty to all individuals holding on to government vehicles to surrender them. Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security,...
Read more

ACC conduct search at the residence of Bowman Lusambo

General News Chief Editor - 14
The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has conducted a search at the residence of former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo in Lusaka’s Chamba...
Read more

BEMBA chiefs call on the state to consider giving back Chiluba’s assets to his family

General News Chief Editor - 38
BEMBA chiefs have called on the state to consider giving back second republican President Frederick Chiluba’s assets to his family because he was entitled...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.