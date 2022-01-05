Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has said that the outstanding K640m for payment to farmers who supplied maize to Food Reserve Agency (FRA) is available and will be soon be released.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka, Mr. Mtolo explained that the K960m that was released this week has been channeled to all the provinces.

Mr. Mtolo has urged all farmers to visit their local banks and begin to collect their money.

And Mr. Mtolo has announced that 26 out of 28 buyers of maize for exports from FRA have been given contracts, adding that 110,000 metric tonnes has been authorized for export at an estimated value of K442m, and that government has given the buyers 10 days to pay, failure to which the contracts will be canceled.

And Mr. Mtolo said the distribution of D Compound fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is currently at 86 percent, against a contracted total of 214,000 while the distribution of Urea is at 81 percent against the contacted total of over 164,000 metric tonnes.

He said the distribution of maize, sorghum, and soya bean seed has been completed in all provinces, except groundnut seed, which is at 98 percent.

Earlier the National Union for Small-scale Farmers of Zambia (NUSFAZ) has advised farmers to put to good use the monies they will receive from the government following the release of K960 million by the treasury to pay farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency.

NUSFAZ president Dr. Frank Kayula who has welcomed the release of the money, was however, disappointed that the money only accounts for about 60 percent of what is owed to farmers who supplied maize to FRA.

Dr. Kayula is hopeful that government will soon release the remaining 40 percent as the farmers need it for their farming activities considering that not all farmers are on FISP nor does it provide for all the planting needs for the farmer.

He has since advised the farmers to cautiously use the money by either buying early maturing seeds or alternatively investing in vegetable production or small livestock rearing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kayula says the new dawn government should set its priorities straight and right for the country by prioritizing the needs of the framers in the country.

Dr. Kayula notes that the new dawn government earlier released about 1.2 billion kwacha to local authorities while overlooking the framers who needed money urgently to prepare for the farming season.