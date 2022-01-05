Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe has said that the UPND Government will find a competent investor, to take over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) on the Copperbelt once the liquidation process of the mine comes to an end.

Addressing KCM workers, who wrote a petition to President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Kabuswe said consultations are underway on which investor will take over the mining giant.

The Mines Minister said Government is aware of the operational challenges that resulted in ruining the welfare of thousands of workers and their families.

He added that the new Dawn government will not subject Zambians to suffer once a new investor takes over KCM.

Mr. KABUSWE assured KCM workers that Government will address their problems starting with the issue of salary increments.

Meanwhile, some KCM workers who took turns complaining to the Mines Minister about their problems appealed to Government to immediately conclude the liquidation process of KCM.

Jeremiah Konkola told the Minister that the liquidation process of KCM has taken too long to be completed.

Mr. Konkola said under the liquidation of KCM, workers have not had a pay rise adding that their salaries are not sufficient to meet their family needs.

Another employee, Sudden Chembe expressed confidence that the UPND Government will soon find an investor who will take over KCM.