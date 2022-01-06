9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 6, 2022
CCPC cautions Schools against forcing pupils to purcharchase School items from selected Suppliers

By Chief Editor
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has noted with concern the growing tendency of some schools who are in the habit of directing or forcing parents and guardians to purchase school uniforms and books among others strictly from selected suppliers or their schools.

CCPC Public Relations Officer Rainford Mutabi has cautioned schools against this tendency and urged them to only provide a general standard of the school items required without limiting where the parents or guardians should purchase them from.

Mr. Mutabi says this conduct is anti-competitive as it distorts the competitive landscape among the players in the provision of such items and is detrimental to consumer welfare as it deprives consumers of their choices.

Previous articleMembers of the Akafumba NDC faction formally joins UPND

