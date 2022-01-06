The government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street kids in the first quarter of 2022 and is currently developing a draft concept note on formulating collective efforts to address the street children program.

According to a letter, dated January 3rd, 2022 signed by the ministry of community development and social services permanent secretary Beatrice Darko and to beautiful gates foundation who requested a national indaba and for a marathon walk from Kitwe to Lusaka to raise awareness on street children, the national planning meeting for street kids will be held within the first 3 months of this year.

In the letter, the permanent secretary has guided the pro-street kids’ organization to liaise with the director – child development at her ministry to coordinate dates for the marathon walk from Kitwe to Lusaka and for the minister of community development and social services Doreen Mwamba to receive the petition.

And Beautiful Gates Foundation executive director Bill Kapinga, who has confirmed receiving the letter is gratified that the new dawn government has finally responded positively to requests of a national indaba on street kids after over 15 years of petitioning for the same without any success.

Several attempts by successive governments to remove street kids and place them in foster homes or skill’s training facilities such as the Zambia national service have evidently yielded little to no results as their number keep increasing with no tangible progress made to address the matter despite calls for a national indaba to formulate proper and workable structures.