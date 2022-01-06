9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street kids

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street kids in the first quarter of 2022 and is currently developing a draft concept note on formulating collective efforts to address the street children program.

According to a letter, dated January 3rd, 2022 signed by the ministry of community development and social services permanent secretary Beatrice Darko and to beautiful gates foundation who requested a national indaba and for a marathon walk from Kitwe to Lusaka to raise awareness on street children, the national planning meeting for street kids will be held within the first 3 months of this year.

In the letter, the permanent secretary has guided the pro-street kids’ organization to liaise with the director – child development at her ministry to coordinate dates for the marathon walk from Kitwe to Lusaka and for the minister of community development and social services Doreen Mwamba to receive the petition.

And Beautiful Gates Foundation executive director Bill Kapinga, who has confirmed receiving the letter is gratified that the new dawn government has finally responded positively to requests of a national indaba on street kids after over 15 years of petitioning for the same without any success.

Several attempts by successive governments to remove street kids and place them in foster homes or skill’s training facilities such as the Zambia national service have evidently yielded little to no results as their number keep increasing with no tangible progress made to address the matter despite calls for a national indaba to formulate proper and workable structures.

Previous articleFormer government workers Protest at cabinet Office to demand their 1999 Severance Packages

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street kids

The government has finally agreed to host a multi-sector national dialogue on street kids in the first quarter of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chushi Kasanda responds to Given Lubinda on the saved Subsidy

General News Chief Editor - 1
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the new dawn Government has been transparent about where the money being realized from fuel subsidies...
Read more

President Hichilema has reiterated his stance not to meddle with the actions and decisions of law enforcement agencies

General News Chief Editor - 22
State House has said that it is disappointing that some members of the former ruling PF want to drag the name of President Hakainde...
Read more

Six SDA Youths who drowned at Kariba Dam put to rest

General News Chief Editor - 2
The six Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) youths who drowned in Lake Kariba in Siavonga district on New Year’s Day after jumping off a fishing...
Read more

RTSA applauds the significant drop in road traffic crashes and fatalities during the Holiday Season

General News Chief Editor - 6
The reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities during the New Year and Christmas holidays is a key milestone in improving Zambia’s road safety...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.