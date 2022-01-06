9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 6, 2022
General News
Labour and Social Security Minister says Figures for Allowances for Bus and Truck Drivers are Wrong

By Chief Editor
The government has acknowledged some drafting errors in the newly signed Statutory Instrument number 93 of 2021 which repeals statutory instrument number 106 of 2020 on the conditions of service for bus and truck drivers.

Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba says some of the figures that were agreed as allowances for bus and truck drivers during the amendment of SI 106 were erroneously represented in the new SI.

Mrs. Tambtamba says the subsistence allowance for truck drivers undertaking local trips whose truck has a sleeping cabin will remain at K390 Kwacha and not K300.

She adds that the risk allowance for truck drivers undertaking international trips was reduced from $0.10 per kilometer to $0.08 per kilometer and not 0.8 ngwee per kilometer.

Mrs. Tambtamba told journalists at a press briefing in Lusaka today that the risk allowance for local trips has been reduced from K1.50 Ngwee per kilometer to 80 Ngwee per kilometer and not 15 Ngwee per kilometer.

She said Government will ensure the errors are looked into to avoid any further concerns from affected parties.

Mrs. Tambatamba further assured the nation that Government will continue to monitor developments on the Labour Market during the implementation of the statutory instrument to ensure harmony in the sector.

