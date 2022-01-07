Green Buffaloes kept a razor-edged lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League on Friday when they came from one-down to draw 1-1 away to Lusaka Dynamos at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka as the campaign returned from the two week Christmas break.

Kangwe Sinyangwe put Dynamos ahead with a strike from the edge of the box in the 8th minute. Friday Samu then hit the beam in the 18th minute and then missed another great chance in the 59th minute that went marginally wide of the post.

It took a stoppage time penalty for Samu to earn a point for Buffaloes that was won after a foul on Martin Njobvu.

Buffaloes move to 31 points from eighteen games, one more than second placed Red Arrows who are in action on Saturday against number three side Zesco United who have 28 points.

Dynamos stay third from bottom on 16 points. Winner in Saturday’s game will take top spot.

Meanwhile in the second kickoff at Sunset, Zanaco beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1. Abraham Siankombo gave Zanaco a one-nil halftime lead when he scored in the 19th minute.

Then new Kansanshi signing Jesse Were converted a 62nd minute penalty.

Were scored on his debut since joining Kansanshi from Zesco United who did not renew his contract after a five-year stay with the nine-time Zambian champions.

Moses Phiri restored Zanaco win in the 71st minute to send them from 11th to 9th place on 25 points while Kansanshi are 13th on 20 points.



08/01/2022

Power Dynamos-Konkola Blades

Forest Rangers-Prison Leopards

13h00:Red Arrows-Zesco United

15h00:Nkwazi-Nkana

09/01/2022

Kabwe Warriors-Indeni

Chambishi-Kafue Celtic

Buildcon-Green Eagles