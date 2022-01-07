Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has said that she is concerned with the continued lack of adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures countrywide.

Ms. Masebo was speaking during the daily COVID-19 update in Kitwe today, where she disclosed that the country has recorded 4,189 new cases out of the 13, 986 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Ms. Masebo said Northwestern province recorded the highest number of cases at 56 percent. and that as of today, the active cases stand at 32, 739, with 305 admitted, while 113 patients are on oxygen and 18 are critically ill.

The minister said the country has also recorded 8 deaths and also noted that the number of unvaccinated patients being admitted remains high at above 80 percent, and reiterated her call on members of the public to get vaccinated.

And Copperbelt Health Director, Dr. Robert Zulu said the province is yet to record any death since the fourth wave began.

And Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has called on the business community to partner with the government in the fight against covid-19.

Kitwe Mayor, Mpasa Mwaya said her office has collaborated with councilors and stakeholders in the district to sensitize the people on the importance of getting the vaccine

Meanwhile, the Government has assured workers at (ZFDS) that they will not be evicted from the ZAF base but her office will confer with the Minister of Defence to allow the operations to continue.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has made the assurance after meeting staff at ZFDS in Ndola.

The health minister has also asked workers at the service to be hopeful and happy that the new dawn government has responded to their challenges.

Ms Masebo cited the 12 percent salary increment across the board to workers at Zambia Flying Doctors Service (ZFDS) after 6 years of their conditions of service not improved.

She further disclosed that the government has also increased funding to the institution from K 22m to K30m.

Ms.Masebo, however, expressed disappointment with Ndola Teaching Hospital management for failing to keep the institution clean.

Speaking when she toured the facility Ms.Masebo was not pleased with the site of cobwebs and obsolete equipment gathering dust.

She has directed management to ensure they improve standards at the institution.