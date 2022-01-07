9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 7, 2022
General News
Zambia chairs inaugural meeting of African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change

The Government has pledged its full support to the African Group of Negotiators on climate change.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu, MP, officiated at the inaugural meeting of the 54-member States African Group of Negotiations (AGN) today.

“Let me express our Government’s gratitude to you all for the confidence you bestowed on Zambia by electing us to serve the continent in this capacity as chair at such a critical time when climate change is escalating and the continent is preparing to host a critical Conference later this year,” said Hon. Nzovu during the virtual meeting.

The Minister said the Government of the Republic of Zambia had assembled a team that will support the chairperson, Mr. Ephraim Shitima, to effectively and efficiently serve the continent.

He told the participants that he had instructed Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Director in charge of Green Economy and Climate Change, Mr. Shitima, and support team to constantly keep him and the Government informed of the progress in the negotiations and any obstacles requiring intervention.

“Government will also provide all the necessary support, including, if you agree among yourselves, hosting you for one of the preparatory meetings before COP-27 in our beautiful tourist city of Livingstone. I can already extend that invitation to you all,” said Mr. Nzovu.

The Minister added: “You can count on my personal commitment and that of His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, whose credentials on the green agenda is now well known.”

Zambia was elected Chair of the African Group of Negotiators at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow Scotland in November 2021 for a two-year period.

