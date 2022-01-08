9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Most Lusaka Traders are illegal Foreigners disguised as Zambians, says Lusaka Mayor

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Most Lusaka Traders are illegal Foreigners disguised as Zambians, says Lusaka Mayor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has said that over 3,000 foreigners are trading in Lusaka Central Business District.

Ms. Chitangala said that the foreigners who hail from Rwanda, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania sell various goods such as second-hand clothes, biscuits, alcohol, plaiting hair among others.

Ms. Chitangala said that most of them do not have valid documents to trade and live in Zambia and have even applied for market stalls at City market.

Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s Breakfast show yesterday, Ms.Chitangala said most of the foreigners are even using fake Zambian names to conceal their real identities and some of them sleep at Intercity Terminus thereby causing congestion at the station.

Ms. Chitangala has warned that the council in collaboration with the Immigration department will soon remove the foreigners from the city in order to restore sanity

Previous articleInadequate supply of clean water in Mufulira contributed to the rising cases of diarrhea
Next article10 of the 11 fatalities from mine accidents in 2021 happened at Chinese owned mines-MUZ

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

10 of the 11 fatalities from mine accidents in 2021 happened at Chinese owned mines-MUZ

Zambia recorded a total of 11 fatalities from mine accidents in 2021, 10 of which were at Chinese-owned mines...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inadequate supply of clean water in Mufulira contributed to the rising cases of diarrhea

General News Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa has been told that an inadequate supply of clean water in Mufulira on the...
Read more

NGOCC excited by the appointment of ten women on three water utilities boards

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) is excited by the appointment of ten women on three water utilities boards unveiled by Minister of...
Read more

Zambia chairs inaugural meeting of African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change

General News Chief Editor - 1
…As Minister Nzovu invites African climate change experts to Livingstone
Read more

Labour and Social Security Minister says Figures for Allowances for Bus and Truck Drivers are Wrong

General News Chief Editor - 8
The government has acknowledged some drafting errors in the newly signed Statutory Instrument number 93 of 2021 which repeals statutory instrument number 106 of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.