Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala has said that over 3,000 foreigners are trading in Lusaka Central Business District.

Ms. Chitangala said that the foreigners who hail from Rwanda, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania sell various goods such as second-hand clothes, biscuits, alcohol, plaiting hair among others.

Ms. Chitangala said that most of them do not have valid documents to trade and live in Zambia and have even applied for market stalls at City market.

Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s Breakfast show yesterday, Ms.Chitangala said most of the foreigners are even using fake Zambian names to conceal their real identities and some of them sleep at Intercity Terminus thereby causing congestion at the station.

Ms. Chitangala has warned that the council in collaboration with the Immigration department will soon remove the foreigners from the city in order to restore sanity