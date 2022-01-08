9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 8, 2022
President Hichilema meets Chinese envoy

President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Mr Li Jie at the Community House.

The talks mainly centered on trade and investment opportunities and Chinese government’s support to Zambia in the fight against Covid-19.

He said the discussion also touched on other pertinent matters of debt and economic restructuring for the benefit of the two nations.

“Zambia and China have held hands together since the time of our country’s late Founding Father, President Kenneth David Kaunda,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State said his administration will build on that legacy with much focus on trade and investment opportunities in areas such as Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and value addition.

“We are optimistic that such conversations will lead to a paradigm shift from borrowing for consumption to borrowing for investment while encouraging joint ventures.”

He added, “For us, 2022 is the year that we have set as a foundation to lay down our economic implementation programme. We are certain that together, we shall turn around the economy.”

“May God bless the two Nations; Zambia and China.

  1. Hahahaha…after sidelining them for almost five months…Iam sure he saw the building that is been done at parliament ….Most of the infrastructure in the country have been built by China… America and UK are looters they can never to what China has done for Zambia…You can negotiate with China..
    America and UK kaya…is to steal kill and destroy look at Libya, Zimbabwe, Iraqi, etc

