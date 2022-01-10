Kitwe United says they failed to travel to Kafue to face Young Green Eagles in a National Division 1 match last Saturday because six of their players tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Club President Emmanuel Numwa said the Covid-19 situation disrupted team training prior to the Week 18 fixture against Young Eagles.

Numwa admitted that Kitwe did not get official clearance from FAZ when deciding against traveling to Kafue.

“We communicated but FAZ didn’t give us a response but you know with Covid-19 you don’t need to take chances. You may put the other team at risk so even before receiving the go ahead we tried to restrain ourselves,” he said.

“For health reasons, you are better off forfeiting the points than putting others at risk. This is a very physical game we are in and you don’t need to take chances. You know we could have hidden that fact but we would have ended up having the whole team affected,” Numwa said.

“It would have been a dice situation. Besides being a local authority, we are part of the Covid-19 mitigation unit,” he said.

Numwa announced that the club is meeting on Monday to assess the Covid-19 situation and decide the way forward.

“On Monday we are having our first meeting. We have to isolate those affected then look at those who are well. If we have enough numbers then we will go ahead and start training,” he said.

Meanwhile, Napsa Stars have returned to the top of the National Division 1 table after beating City of Lusaka 1-0 at home.

Napsa are leading the table via goal difference as they are on 35 points together with Lumwana Radiants.

Lumwana surrendered the sole leadership in Division 1 after a 2-2 draw with Young Green Buffaloes at home in the North Western Province.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 18 Results

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 Luapula Green Eagles

Gomes FC 1-0 Trident FC

Napsa Stars 1-0 City of Lusaka

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Livingston Pirates

Lumwana Radiants 2-2 Young Green Buffaloes

Quattro Kalumbila 1-1 Kabwe Youth

Police College 0-1 Malaiti Rangers

Jumulo FC 0-1 MUZA FC

Young Green Eagles vs Kitwe United (Not played)