9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

DIV 1 WRAP: Covid-hit Kitwe United Fail to Travel For Game

By sports
53 views
0
Sports DIV 1 WRAP: Covid-hit Kitwe United Fail to Travel For Game
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kitwe United says they failed to travel to Kafue to face Young Green Eagles in a National Division 1 match last Saturday because six of their players tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Club President Emmanuel Numwa said the Covid-19 situation disrupted team training prior to the Week 18 fixture against Young Eagles.

Numwa admitted that Kitwe did not get official clearance from FAZ when deciding against traveling to Kafue.

“We communicated but FAZ didn’t give us a response but you know with Covid-19 you don’t need to take chances. You may put the other team at risk so even before receiving the go ahead we tried to restrain ourselves,” he said.

“For health reasons, you are better off forfeiting the points than putting others at risk. This is a very physical game we are in and you don’t need to take chances. You know we could have hidden that fact but we would have ended up having the whole team affected,” Numwa said.

“It would have been a dice situation. Besides being a local authority, we are part of the Covid-19 mitigation unit,” he said.

Numwa announced that the club is meeting on Monday to assess the Covid-19 situation and decide the way forward.

“On Monday we are having our first meeting. We have to isolate those affected then look at those who are well. If we have enough numbers then we will go ahead and start training,” he said.

Meanwhile, Napsa Stars have returned to the top of the National Division 1 table after beating City of Lusaka 1-0 at home.

Napsa are leading the table via goal difference as they are on 35 points together with Lumwana Radiants.

Lumwana surrendered the sole leadership in Division 1 after a 2-2 draw with Young Green Buffaloes at home in the North Western Province.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 18 Results

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 Luapula Green Eagles

Gomes FC 1-0 Trident FC

Napsa Stars 1-0 City of Lusaka

Nchanga Rangers 0-0 Livingston Pirates

Lumwana Radiants 2-2 Young Green Buffaloes

Quattro Kalumbila 1-1 Kabwe Youth

Police College 0-1 Malaiti Rangers

Jumulo FC 0-1 MUZA FC

Young Green Eagles vs Kitwe United (Not played)

Previous articleZambia Stops Mass COVID-19 Testing due to Shortage of Test Kits

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP: Covid-hit Kitwe United Fail to Travel For Game

Kitwe United says they failed to travel to Kafue to face Young Green Eagles in a National Division 1...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Chipolopolo Set To Know AFCON 2023 Qualifier Draw

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo is set to know their path in the Cote d'Ivoire AFCON 2023 qualifiers when the draws are made next week in Cameroon. CAF has...
Read more

Buffaloes Snatch Late Draw, Were Scores on Kansanshi Debut

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes kept a razor-edged lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League on Friday when they came from one-down to draw 1-1...
Read more

Army Commander Orders League Leaders Buffaloes to Improve Form

Sports sports - 1
Army Commander Lieutenant General Dennis Sitali Alibuzwi wants Green Buffaloes to improve their performance after struggling toward the end of the first round of...
Read more

Arrows Stay Second After Draw with Indeni

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows missed a chance to go top of the FAZ Super Division table after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by struggling...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.