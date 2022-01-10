Bomb$hell released her debut album on 7th January 2022. The 19 track album features artists such as Slap Dee , Mampi ,Afunika, Abel Chungu among others.

Bomb$hell had this to say about the album: “I was 4 years old when I knew I wanted to be famous, 18 years old when I released my first ever song, 24 years old when I first made money from music, and I will be 34 years old when I drop my Debut Album. Thus far God has brought me; I am living proof that when you believe and work hard you can achieve anything you set your mind to. This is only the beginning for us my King’s and Queen’s. Let it be known that 2021 was our year, nothing will stop us in 2022. Mfumu Kadzi to the world.”

The executive producer of the album,Anthony Nkawzi had this to say: “Making music is hard. But when you’ve got an amazing team willing and ready to make a dream come to reality it becomes worth it. To have been behind this project as its executive from its inception and to go through what I’ve experienced in making every song, every concept, and to help breathe life into it I can truly say it has been a road worth taking. To every producer, artist, and the whole Nexus team, from Bernard to Patra to Bernice to Golden, Killa, Eazy the Producer my guy YxUNG BxSS, and CEO Mr. Ngulube, I’m eternally grateful for your cooperation and your support.

I can say from the bottom of my heart that this project won’t be forgotten, Bombshell worked so hard through all the pain and every tear and broke through every barrier placed before her to make this project come to life, and the maturity in her now will be felt by all of you as you listen, this is a culmination of her year of greatness. I can’t wait to show you what we’ve done. Do More, Talk Less”

MFUMU KADZI is available on streaming platforms.