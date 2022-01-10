9.5 C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Police say they shot dead two suspected criminals

By Chief Editor
Police in Lusaka have shot dead two suspected criminals while two others are on the run.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the suspects were shot at after they attempted to run away from the police.

“Police on 5th January 2022 received information that they were four suspected criminals driving a Nissan Tiida registration number AIC 6983 silver in colour.Police patrol vehicles who were in the field were alerted and rushed to the scene. Upon realizing the presence of the police the suspects took off prompting the officers to give a chase,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that when the suspects noticed that they were being trailed, they immediately sped off with the view to escape.

“They later on abandoned the vehicle and started running away. It was at this point that the officers fired warning shots and in the process two were maimed and the other two manage to escape. However the two who were shot at were rushed to the hospital and upon arrival they were pronounced dead.

“Police officers searched the vehicle they found a new pair of number plates bearing registration number BAC 4401 and unknown instrument which is believed to be the one they use to open the vehicles hidden at the back. The two suspects who manage to ran away went away with unknown type of firearm,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that investigations have so far revealed that the same Nissan Tilda vehicle was hired from a named care hire company and was being used by the suspected criminals.

Mr Hamoonga stated that police are investigating the matter.

Previous articleIt’s scandalous for Zambia not to Employ the 700 doctors, but have Money to urgently Employ District Commissioners

