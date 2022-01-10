9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Red Arrows Determined To Stay At FAZ Super League Summit

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Red Arrows Determined To Stay At FAZ Super League Summit
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is plotting the Airmen’s stay at the top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Arrows shot to the top of the table after Saturday’s 1-0 win over champions Zesco United in Lusaka to dislodge Green Buffaloes.

Arrows have 33 points, two ahead of second placed Buffaloes, after eighteen matches played.

“This is a positive start for us. And again our goal this season is to win the league, we want to finish among the top four,” Mbewe told journalists in Lusaka.

“The most important thing, like I have said, is that we are on top. The important thing is how we are going to sustain our position on top so that we attain our goal.”

Mbewe acknowledged that there is stiff competition in the league.

“The competition is tough this season. If you see the difference in points among teams, the only important thing is that we maximize on points so that each team we face we need to collect the three points then it will help us to attain our goal,” he said.

Arrows have posted five wins and one draw in their last six matches.

Previous articleDIV 1 WRAP: Covid-hit Kitwe United Fail to Travel For Game

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Red Arrows Determined To Stay At FAZ Super League Summit

Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is plotting the Airmen’s stay at the top of the FAZ Super Division table. Arrows...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP: Covid-hit Kitwe United Fail to Travel For Game

Sports sports - 0
Kitwe United says they failed to travel to Kafue to face Young Green Eagles in a National Division 1 match last Saturday because six...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Chipolopolo Set To Know AFCON 2023 Qualifier Draw

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo is set to know their path in the Cote d'Ivoire AFCON 2023 qualifiers when the draws are made next week in Cameroon. CAF has...
Read more

Buffaloes Snatch Late Draw, Were Scores on Kansanshi Debut

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes kept a razor-edged lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League on Friday when they came from one-down to draw 1-1...
Read more

Army Commander Orders League Leaders Buffaloes to Improve Form

Sports sports - 1
Army Commander Lieutenant General Dennis Sitali Alibuzwi wants Green Buffaloes to improve their performance after struggling toward the end of the first round of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.