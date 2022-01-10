Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is plotting the Airmen’s stay at the top of the FAZ Super Division table.

Arrows shot to the top of the table after Saturday’s 1-0 win over champions Zesco United in Lusaka to dislodge Green Buffaloes.

Arrows have 33 points, two ahead of second placed Buffaloes, after eighteen matches played.

“This is a positive start for us. And again our goal this season is to win the league, we want to finish among the top four,” Mbewe told journalists in Lusaka.

“The most important thing, like I have said, is that we are on top. The important thing is how we are going to sustain our position on top so that we attain our goal.”

Mbewe acknowledged that there is stiff competition in the league.

“The competition is tough this season. If you see the difference in points among teams, the only important thing is that we maximize on points so that each team we face we need to collect the three points then it will help us to attain our goal,” he said.

Arrows have posted five wins and one draw in their last six matches.