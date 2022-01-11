Kitwe Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa has been found dead in his room.

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri confirmed that Fr. Chansa was found dead at his priest residence in Riverside, Kitwe on Monday morning.

Fr. Chansa, 61, is said to have died 24 hours prior to being discovered dead.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce to you that our dear brother and father, the Rev. Fr. Collins Chileshe Chansa, has returned to the house of our Heavenly Father,” Bishop Phiri announced.

“He was found dead in his room on the morning of today Monday, 10th January 2022 at his residence in Riverside, Kitwe,” the Ndola Diocese Bishop said.

At the time of his death Fr. Chansa was preparing to open a Psycho-Social Counseling Centre of the Diocese at Mount Olivet in Mufulira.

Bishop Phiri described Fr. Chansa has a true and committed pastor who served the Diocese diligently.

“He was a true and committed pastor who served the Diocese diligently. We shall greatly miss his invaluable contribution to the evangelizing effort in our Diocese,” Bishop Phiri mourned.

“May the Lord of all Consolation be upon the Catholic Diocese of Ndola, the family of Fr. Collins Chansa and everyone who were touched by his life and ministry,” the Bishop added.

Fr. Chansa last August celebrated his 36th Priesthood Anniversary.

The charismatic Priest was born on 25th April, 1960 in Luanshya.

He served at several Parishes and Diocesan institutions among them Mount Olivet Minor Seminary in Mufulira, St. Joseph – Itawa Parish, St. Francis Parish in Kalulushi, Pamodzi Parish in Ndola, Kwacha- Bulangililo Parish in Kitwe and St. Peter’s Ipusukilo Parish in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Bishop Phiri has announced that burial for Fr. Chansa has been set for Wednesday, 12th January, 2022 at Francisdale Mission in Ndola.

Bishop Phiri has directed that due to Covid-19 the funeral arrangements and gathering for Fr. Chansa has been restricted to family members and a few Parishioners of Our Lady of Africa Parish in Kitwe where funeral gathering is.

Family members and a few invited people will attend requiem Mass and burial on Wednesday.

All the Parishes of Ndola Diocese have been advised to celebrate memorial Mass in their respective parishes on the day of burial in memory of Fr. Chansa.