General News
Updated:

UPND, PF cadres clash in Milenge District

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

FOUR United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by some Patriotic Front party (PF) supporters in Milenge District.

The victims are identified as Abron Ng’andwe, Hazwell Katongo, Justine Chileya and Lameck Chabu of Mashika Village in Chief Sokontwe’s Chiefdom.

Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu who confirmed the development said the incident happened on January 9, 2022 at 14:00 hours.

Mrs. Zulu disclosed that the victims were conducting their campaigns in Mashika village when the PF supporters attacked them and assaulted them.

She said sticks were used to inflict injuries on the four UPND supporters who have since received medical attention.

“It is alleged that UPND supporters pulled down campaign posters for the PF and the Socialist Party’s candidates. This angered the two parties and led the PF supporters to assault the UPND supporters,” she explained.

“One suspect has been apprehended and is in police custody. We have intensified investigations with a view to bringing all the culprits to book. The victims said they are able to identify the culprits if they see them,” she said.

The Commanding Officer added that Zambia Police has since beefed up security in Sokontwe Ward ahead of the January 20, 2022 Ward by-election.

“Milenge District only has a Police Post hence we have sent more police officers to Sokontwe Ward. We want to intensify patrols to ensure there is peace and order in the area,” she said.

Mrs. Zulu has urged political players to desist from engaging in violence acts as they conduct their campaigns adding that those who will be found wanting will face the law.

Previous articleHH meets RB as he prepares for trip to Malawi for Summit for SADC Heads of States

