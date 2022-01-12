FORMER MINISTER of Lusaka Province Hon Bowman Lusambo has been detained by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Mr. Lusambo’s detention comes after more than seven (7) hours of interrogation where a warn and caution statement was recorded from him by officers from the Commission.

And Mr. Lusambo’s lawyer Makebi Zulu has confirmed his detention in an interview adding that Hon Lusambo is being detained without charge at Ridgeway Police.

Mr. Zulu alleged that Officers from the Commission are working under instruction but declined to give further details on the matter which comes up again today.

“The officers who kept going out and coming back informed us that they have been instructed to detain him even without charge. All the processes were finished today including the warn and caution statement recorded but they told us that the instruction is to detain him,” Mr. Zulu said.

Meanwhile, Hon Lusambo who was in handcuffs when he emerged from the ACC building charged that he will not be intimidated to stop speaking for the Zambian people.

“The IMF is still there and we will continue suffering. All of this that you are seeing is persecution from Hakainde Hichilema’s government but we are not going to stop talking,” Hon Lusambo said whilst being led to a vehicle that drove him to Ridgeway Police.

Earlier on, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe had confirmed in a press briefing that the Kabushi Lawmaker was summoned to appear before the Commission as part of on-going investigations being undertaken bordering on the allegations that Mr Lusambo is in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be precedes of crime.

Mr. Lusambo had arrived at the ACC headquarters on a bicycle around 10:30hrs where he was questioned for more than 7 hours.