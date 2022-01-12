The Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has disclosed that some parts of the country are likely to be hit by flash floods.

According to a brief advisory issued on its official media platform, areas cited for possible flash floods include Kasempa, Kazungula, Katima Mulilo, Mumbwa, and Choma.

Other areas expected to experience flash floods are Livingstone, Shang’ombo, Mulobezi, and Namwala.

The department has since urged members of the public to take precautions.

The weather advisory was issued with the approval of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.