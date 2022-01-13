UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda has urged some Patriotic Front members to stop dragging the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into disrepute.

Mr. Banda said that it is shocking that some PF leaders are allegedly maligning President Hakainde Hichilema and the Presidency whenever they are summoned by law enforcement officers.

He has advised PF Information and Publicity Secretary Raphael Nakachinda and Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to instead focus on clearing their names.

Mr. Banda told Journalists at a Media briefing in Lusaka that the UPND in Lusaka will not allow Mr. Nakachinda and Mr. Lusambo to disrespect the President from his agenda to develop the nation with their cheap politicking.

He said the UPND government has brought normalcy and independence to all institutions of governance and law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Banda said President Hichilema will not be diverted from bettering the lives of Zambians.

He has advised Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Nakachinda to instead be grateful that the law enforcement agencies are giving them an opportunity to clear their names from the various allegations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda said the opposition political parties must realize that politics of character assassinations, insults and mudslinging are outdated.

AND UPND member Chilekwa Munkonge has expressed disappointment with the lack of respect for the Presidency being exhibited by some opposition politicians.

Mr. Munkonge said that much as democracy provides for freedom of expression, the use of strong language against President Hichilema is uncalled for.

He said that politicians being summoned by law enforcement agencies for investigations should not bring in the name of the President because they are being summoned for their own deeds.