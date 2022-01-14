9.5 C
Chamanga Returns For Red Arrows Mourning Dad

FAZ Super League leaders Red Arrows striker James Chamanga is back in action after a family bereavement.

The veteran 42-year-old 2012 AFCON winner returns after losing his father on January 3 in Luanshya.

Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe said they are pleased to have Chamanga back after he missed their first two games of the New Year.

“The big man is back in the team. Chamanga is one player who brings his best points to the team,” Chisi said.

“We know what he can do because this is a player who wants the best and who wants to win and brings a lot of positive influence into the team.”

Chamanga is Arrows top scorer on 5 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Arrows head to 13th placed Kansanshi hoping to extend their two point lead after displacing second placed Green Buffaloes at the summit last week following their 1-0 home win in Lusaka over defending champions Zesco United.

Arrows have 33 points, Buffaloes have 31 points, and Nkana are third on 29 points while Zesco are fourth on 28 points.

Hosts Kansanshi are 13th with 20 points and hunting for their first points of 2022 after losing their first two matches of the New Year.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 19 FIXTURES
15/01/2022
Kafue Celtic-Forest Rangers
Kansanshi Dynamos-Red Arrows
Konkola Blades-Lusaka Dynamos
Prison Leopards-Buildcon
Indeni-Chambishi
Nkana-Zanaco
16/01/2022
Zesco United-Kabwe Warriors
Green Buffaloes-Nkwazi
Green Eagles-Power Dynamos

