Entertainment News
Is Chef187 ‘Husband Material’ ?

By staff
staff

Zambia’s hip hop giant Chef187 releases his latest single ,’Husband Material‘, the first of a long list of bangers to be unleashed in 2022.  In the song he brags about how he will serenade his better half with lavish gifts and presents. The song features D Bwoy Telem and T Low.

