Saturday, January 15, 2022
ACC concerned with Munir Zulu's continuous attacks on the integrity and professional conduct of its officers

The Anti-Corruption Commission has said that it is utterly disappointed with the behaviour of Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu who after being given an opportunity to officially lodge his complaints against the commission, stormed out of ACC offices in the company of his lawyers without courtesy.

According to a statement released to the media by ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe, the Commission said that they had summoned Mr.Zulu for him to avail information and substantiate his allegations that he has publicly made in the recent past which border on bringing the reputation of the Commission into disrepute.

Ms. Chibwe said that Mr. Zulu was given an opportunity by the Commission to provide specific information of his allegations made in some sections of the media that he has bribed ACC officers before, with a view to enabling the Commission to institute investigations into the allegations.

Ms. Chibwe said that the Commission is saddened by sentiments uttered by Mr. Zulu alleging that the institution wants to arrest him and inject him with a foreign substance in order to eliminate him.

Mrs. Chibwe said that these allegations are baseless and unfounded and the Commission is concerned with Mr. Zulu’s continuous media attacks on the integrity and professional conduct of the officers and the institution on allegations which he has failed to substantiate.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Zulu has continued to rush to media houses to seek attention and discredit hard working officers and the reputation of the Commission, ‘ the statement concluded

Previous articleMphande Dumps Kitwe United For City of Lusaka

