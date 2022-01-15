The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested PF Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda for the offenses of Proposing violence and Defamation of the President.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said that this is in relation to the utterances he made during his campaign trail in Chilenje’s Mapoloto area between 6th to 12th January, 2022.

Mr. Hamoonga said that in the message of the alleged offenses contained in the recording which went viral on various social media, Mr. Nakacinda stated that President Hakainde Hichilema and his foreign friends are planning to evict residents of Mapoloto to build a shopping mall.

Mr. Hamoonga said that in the same recording the accused is alleged to have used vulgar language against the President and that s Mr. Nakacinda has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda has said that the UPND should just get used to the truth because he will not stop talking.

Speaking after his release and spending the night in detention before he was charged and arrested on alleged defamation of the President and proposing violence during one of his campaign trail in Kabwata, Mr Nakacinda said that has also donated a book to President Hakainde Hichilema titled ‘insoselo namapinda’, which has a collection of bemba proverbs and idioms.

“This book Nindoneta kuli ba President. I will deliver it tomorrow or Monday so that he learns how the Bemba language is spoken,” Hon Nakacinda said.

Mr Nakacinda said Government’s defence towards issues raised should not be harassing citizens, adding that the defence the UPND Government should put up is to lower prices of commodities such a fuel and that President Hichilema’s defence lies in ensuring that the fertiliser scandals are investigated and those involved are brought to book and free education is fulfilled,” he said.

Mr Nakacinda also said that the UPND will not win the Kabwata seat even if they were to change their candidate from a Zimbabwean to a Tanzanian, because the people of Kabwata are speaking for the Zambian people in protest of the increase in fuel, increase in mealie meal prices and many other atrocities the UPND has committed in five months.