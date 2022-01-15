9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 15, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Raphael Nakacinda given released on Bail, urges UPND to get used to truth

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Raphael Nakacinda given released on Bail, urges UPND to get used to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested PF Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda for the offenses of Proposing violence and Defamation of the President.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said that this is in relation to the utterances he made during his campaign trail in Chilenje’s Mapoloto area between 6th to 12th January, 2022.

Mr. Hamoonga said that in the message of the alleged offenses contained in the recording which went viral on various social media, Mr. Nakacinda stated that President Hakainde Hichilema and his foreign friends are planning to evict residents of Mapoloto to build a shopping mall.

Mr. Hamoonga said that in the same recording the accused is alleged to have used vulgar language against the President and that s Mr. Nakacinda has since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda has said that the UPND should just get used to the truth because he will not stop talking.

Speaking after his release and spending the night in detention before he was charged and arrested on alleged defamation of the President and proposing violence during one of his campaign trail in Kabwata, Mr Nakacinda said that has also donated a book to President Hakainde Hichilema titled ‘insoselo namapinda’, which has a collection of bemba proverbs and idioms.

“This book Nindoneta kuli ba President. I will deliver it tomorrow or Monday so that he learns how the Bemba language is spoken,” Hon Nakacinda said.

Mr Nakacinda said Government’s defence towards issues raised should not be harassing citizens, adding that the defence the UPND Government should put up is to lower prices of commodities such a fuel and that President Hichilema’s defence lies in ensuring that the fertiliser scandals are investigated and those involved are brought to book and free education is fulfilled,” he said.

Mr Nakacinda also said that the UPND will not win the Kabwata seat even if they were to change their candidate from a Zimbabwean to a Tanzanian, because the people of Kabwata are speaking for the Zambian people in protest of the increase in fuel, increase in mealie meal prices and many other atrocities the UPND has committed in five months.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema appoints Mary Chirwa as new Director-General of the DEC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Raphael Nakacinda given released on Bail, urges UPND to get used to truth

The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested PF Member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda for the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kalaba’s Party allowed to take part in the Kabwata By Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commision of Zambia(ECZ) has allowed the Harry Kalaba led DP to participate in the forthcoming Kabwata bye-elections. In a letter addressed...
Read more

Constitutional Court to rule on consolidate the petitions on the case of 9 PF MPs on Monday

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 2
The Constitutional Court is on Monday expected to deliver a ruling on an application to consolidate the petitions on the validity of the decision...
Read more

ECZ sets February 3 as new date for Nominations for Kabwata By Elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set February 3, 2022 as the new date for the KABWATA Parliamentary by-election. Eligible contestants from various political...
Read more

The IMF offers a good escape route for Zambia…unless China decides to write off the billions it is owed.

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
Unless China decides to write off the billions it is owed by Zambia in debt, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is one of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.