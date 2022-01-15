9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Sports
Red Arrows Bombard Kansanshi Dynamos

Leaders Red Arrows have thumped Kansanshi Dynamos 5-0 away in Solwezi to open a five point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super Division.

The win moved Arrows to 36 points, five clear off second placed Green Buffaloes, who will only be in action on Sunday against Nkwazi.

Coach Chisi Mbewe’s Airmen took a 3-0 lead into the break thanks to goals scored by Joseph Phiri, Ricky Banda and Tresor Tshibwabwa.

Arrows waited for the 77th minute to score their fourth goal of the day through Alidor Kayembe and Kebson Kamanga wrapped the scoring spree with an 85th minute goal.

Kansanshi drop one place down to number 14 as they stay on 20 points from 19 matches played.

In Kitwe, Nkana stayed third on the table at least for 24 hours after forcing a 1-1 home draw against Zanaco at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile, Kitwe.

After a goalless first half, Bob Chansa put Nkana in front with Zanaco captain Moses Phiri leveling from a penalty after defender Kondwani Chiboni handled in the box.

Nkana have moved to 30 points, five points above Zanaco.

Konkola Blades moved closer to leaving the bottom position following a 2-0 home win over fellow strugglers Lusaka Dynamos.

Striker Tapson Kaseba, who rejoined Konkola this week, and Owen Tembo were the scorers at Konkola Stadium.

Konkola have 15 points, just one behind Lusaka Dynamos, who are placed second from the bottom of the table.

FAZ Super Division – Week 19

15/01/2022

Indeni 1-0 Chambishi

Kafue Celtic 2-2 Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-5 Red Arrows

Konkola Blades 2-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Nkana 1-1 Zanaco

Prison Leopards 2-1 Buildcon

16/01/2022

Green Buffaloes Vs Nkwazi

Green Eagles Vs Power Dynamos

Zesco United Vs Kabwe Warriors

