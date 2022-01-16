The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has upheld the red card Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe flashed against Mali’s Bilal Toure in the Africa Cup match against Tunisia last week.

The Mali Football Association appealed against Toure’s red card in the match against Tunisia played last Wednesday.

But after a sitting on Saturday, the CAF Disciplinary Board said it had upheld Sikazwe’s decision and that Toure remains suspended for two matches.

“Mali Football Federation contested the red card awarded to their player, Bilal Toure in their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Tunisia on 12 January 2022 in Limbe,” CAF stated.

“CAF Disciplinary Board upheld the decision of the referee (Janny Sikazwe). Consequently, Bilal Toure is suspended for two matches,” the statement read.

The red carding of Toure was one of the controversial decisions Sikazwe made in the match between Mali and Tunisia.

The CAF Disciplinary Board held a meeting on Saturday to deliberate on a number of incidents that occurred at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.