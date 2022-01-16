9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 16, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

CAF upholds Janny’s Red Card Decision From Controversial Game

By sports
53 views
0
Sports CAF upholds Janny's Red Card Decision From Controversial Game
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has upheld the red card Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe flashed against Mali’s Bilal Toure in the Africa Cup match against Tunisia last week.

The Mali Football Association appealed against Toure’s red card in the match against Tunisia played last Wednesday.

But after a sitting on Saturday, the CAF Disciplinary Board said it had upheld Sikazwe’s decision and that Toure remains suspended for two matches.

“Mali Football Federation contested the red card awarded to their player, Bilal Toure in their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Tunisia on 12 January 2022 in Limbe,” CAF stated.

“CAF Disciplinary Board upheld the decision of the referee (Janny Sikazwe). Consequently, Bilal Toure is suspended for two matches,” the statement read.

The red carding of Toure was one of the controversial decisions Sikazwe made in the match between Mali and Tunisia.

The CAF Disciplinary Board held a meeting on Saturday to deliberate on a number of incidents that occurred at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

Previous articleMpondela Trounced in Olympic Landslide

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

CAF upholds Janny’s Red Card Decision From Controversial Game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has upheld the red card Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe flashed against Mali's Bilal...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mpondela Trounced in Olympic Landslide

Sports sports - 1
Alfred Foloko has bounced back as National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) President after thumping his only challenger Elias Mpondela during the elective annual...
Read more

Red Arrows Bombard Kansanshi Dynamos

Sports sports - 1
Leaders Red Arrows have thumped Kansanshi Dynamos 5-0 away in Solwezi to open a five point lead at the summit of the FAZ Super...
Read more

Mphande Dumps Kitwe United For City of Lusaka

Sports sports - 1
Coach Albert Mphande has ditched Kitwe United four months into his two-year contract for another National Division 1 club City of Lusaka. Mphande was unveiled...
Read more

Chamanga Returns For Red Arrows Mourning Dad

Sports sports - 0
FAZ Super League leaders Red Arrows striker James Chamanga is back in action after a family bereavement. The veteran 42-year-old 2012 AFCON winner returns after...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.