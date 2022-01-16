Zesco United striker Pedro Miguel handed his new employers a much needed win on Sunday in Ndola where they beat Kabwe Warriors.

The defending FAZ Super League champions beat Warriors 1-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Miguel scored in the 16th minute to net his debut goal in his second appearance for the nine-time Zambian champions.

The Angolan came with a reputation from FAZ National Division 1 side Trident FC where he scored 14 goals in 17 games in the first half of the season before making the upward ladder move.

Zesco move to second after the win on 32 points, four points behind contenders Red Arrows after 19 matches played.

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes failed to maintain second place and drop to third following a 1-0 home loss to Nkwazi who were their chief chasers during their fifteen week reign in the first half of the season.

Buffaloes have 31 points.

Bernard Kumwenda struck in the 53rd minute for now midtable Nkwazi.

In Choma, Green Eagles and Power Dynamos finished scoreless.