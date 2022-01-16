Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that the UPND government has initiated sound economic policies that will improve people’s lives. Ms Nalumango said that the UPND under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema has so far performed to the people’s expectations within the few months the party has been in power.

She said that the government has started paying farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency.

Mrs Nalumango said government is aware of some of the challenges the people of Milenge face such as electricity and poor road network.

The Vice President was speaking in Milenge District where she was druming up support for the UPND candidate Charles Safeli in the Sokontwe ward by-election.

And, Ms Nalumango has urged the electorates of Sokontwe ward of Milenge District to vote for the UPND candidate on the 20th January by-election. The Vice President said where necessary, government can provide solar energy in area. Due to the Coronavirus disease , the Vice President did not address the people but conducted a door to door campaign.

Three political parties and one independent candidate are contesting the Sokontwe ward by election.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of an independent Councillor Patrick Chola.

Meanwile, Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that the traditional leadership should work with the government to foster national development because traditional leaders and the government have one common goal of improving the welfare of the people.

Mrs Nalumango was speaking when she called on Chief Sokontwe at his Palace in Milenge District in Luapula Province this afternoon. She told the chief that UPND under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is committed to improving the welfare of the people of Zambia.

Mrs. Nalumango said that this is the reason government wants to take resources closer to the people in communities and that was reason why CDF has been increased from K1.6 million to K25.7 million.

And Mrs Nalumango said the government has not increased the price of fuel but that it just removed subsidies from the fuel so that more resources can be channelled to needy areas such education, health and agriculture sectors among others.

And Ms Nalumango has said that the government is coming up with policies that will compel foreign investors to partner with citizens, Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said. Ms Nalumango said the government would not allow foreign investors to do business in Zambia without partnering with Zambians.

She urged Zambians to register businesses and form cooperatives for them to benefit from the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation.

“The new dawn administration is on course of fulfilling the campaign promises and we are going to compel foreign investors to work with locals,” she said.