General News
Explain your alleged involvement in Asset Striping at ZESCO, UPND challenges Given Lubinda

United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary-General Batuke Imenda has challenged former Justice Minister Given Lubinda to explain his involvement in the alleged ZESCO Asset stripping.

Former ZESCO Board Chairman Dr. Mbita Chitala has made shocking revelations in his book ‘Corporate Capture,’ that acting PF President and former Justice Minister Given Lubinda while in government, instructed him to approve the sale of 7.9 hectares of ZESCO land for 253,000 US dollars to a Chinese friend of the former Minister.

But Mr. Imenda says this attempt at asset stripping of a major public company by a conflicted person who was also a politically connected individual in the high echelons of power, has shocked Zambians to the bone. Mr. Imenda strongly believes that the PF is a criminal enterprise and these revelations are just the tip of the iceberg of the criminal activities of the former ruling party.

In a statement, the UPND Secretary-General has commended the former ZESCO Board Chairman Dr. Chitala for being courageous and patriotic in revealing this crime.

He has called upon other Zambians that may have any information on the illegal activities of the ruling party, to emulate Dr. Chitala and come forward and tell their story.

