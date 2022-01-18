United Party for National Development (UPND) national chairperson Stephen Katuka has said that it is too soon to judge the party’s performance in government.

Mr. Katuka said that it is unfair for some people to say the UPND has failed to deliver on its election campaign promises when it has only been in power for a few months.

Mr. Katuka said that the UPND government has a five–year mandate and should be given chance to develop the country.

Mr. Katuka was speaking in Milenge District when he drummed up support for UPND candidate Charles Safely in the Sokontwe local government by election slated for this Thursday.

He said the UPND government has so far introduced free education, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K25.7-million, and is paying retirees.

Mr. Katuka said President Hakainde Hichilema is working hard to fix the economy.

And Chairperson for Mobilisation Sylvia Masebo said President Hichilema is keen on distributing wealth to all parts of the country without discrimination, an indication that he is not a tribalist.

Ms. Masebo urged the electorate to vote for a candidate who understands the UPND party manifesto of free education, rural development and wealth creation.

The PF is fielding Morgan Mayani while the Socialist party has Rabby Kunda as its candidate and Patrick Chola is contesting the seat as an independent candidate.

The seat fell vacant after Vincent Kunda who was an independent councillor resigned.