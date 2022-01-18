9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

It is too soon to judge the UPND’s performance in government-Katuka

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics It is too soon to judge the UPND’s performance in government-Katuka
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) national chairperson Stephen Katuka has said that it is too soon to judge the party’s performance in government.

Mr. Katuka said that it is unfair for some people to say the UPND has failed to deliver on its election campaign promises when it has only been in power for a few months.

Mr. Katuka said that the UPND government has a five–year mandate and should be given chance to develop the country.

Mr. Katuka was speaking in Milenge District when he drummed up support for UPND candidate Charles Safely in the Sokontwe local government by election slated for this Thursday.

He said the UPND government has so far introduced free education, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K25.7-million, and is paying retirees.

Mr. Katuka said President Hakainde Hichilema is working hard to fix the economy.

And Chairperson for Mobilisation Sylvia Masebo said President Hichilema is keen on distributing wealth to all parts of the country without discrimination, an indication that he is not a tribalist.

Ms. Masebo urged the electorate to vote for a candidate who understands the UPND party manifesto of free education, rural development and wealth creation.

The PF is fielding Morgan Mayani while the Socialist party has Rabby Kunda as its candidate and Patrick Chola is contesting the seat as an independent candidate.

The seat fell vacant after Vincent Kunda who was an independent councillor resigned.

Previous articleYes, Previous Regime is Enticing the Current Workforce to Engage in Corrupt Practices-Kawana

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

It is too soon to judge the UPND’s performance in government-Katuka

United Party for National Development (UPND) national chairperson Stephen Katuka has said that it is too soon to judge...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Yes, Previous Regime is Enticing the Current Workforce to Engage in Corrupt Practices-Kawana

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
The government has unearthed a scam where some members of the previous regime are trying to hoodwink current Ministers and Permanent Secretaries into their...
Read more

We are not afraid of arrests. UPND is a one-term party-Nakacinda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 31
Patrotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee in charge of information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda said the United Party for National Development (UPND)...
Read more

UPND has Performed to the People’s Expectations since it came into power, Nalumango tells voters Milenge

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 27
Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that the UPND government has initiated sound economic policies that will improve people’s lives. Ms Nalumango said that...
Read more

Sean Tembo takes ECZ to court over fresh nomination fees

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo has asked the Constitutional Court to stop the Electoral Commission of Zambia from getting fresh nomination...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.