By Venus N Msyani

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo has appealed to all those who might have better eyes than his to share with him any accomplishment of the new dawn administration so far.

Mr. Tembo, the current leading HH administration critic, argues that there is nothing good the new dawn administration has achieved so far. Almost shared president Hakainde Hichilema introduced live radio appearance as one of the accomplishments of the new dawn administration so far to prove Mr. Tembo wrong.

During HH first live radio appearance on Phoenix FM on October 13th people were given the opportunity to ask him questions. Even questions that seemed to put the president in the fix were accommodated.

Because of that, the program proved to be a component of freedom of expression. Something the new dawn administration could boast of if it weren’t for emerged attacks on the critics.

For the past few weeks, there have been continued reports on attacks and arrests of people criticizing president Hakainde and his administration.

December 4, 2021, LT Rural News: UPND cadres storm Mpika FM radio station, order a stop to a programme featuring PF MP.

December 15, 2021, LT Headlines: Nakachinda Arrested for Defamation of the President as UPND cadres storm Police Station and Stone PF members.

January 13, 2022, LT Feature Politics: UPND Youths warn PF members against attacking president Hichilema.

January 13, 2022, LT Feature Politics: Zambia Police Arrest and Charge Nakachinda for Defamation of the President Again.

These put a question mark on the claims that freedom of expression has been restored in the country.

On the other side, it is very possible that HH has abandoned appearing on live radio. Answers on promises and free education during his first live radio appearance on Phoenix FM on October 13th generated a lot of comments from the public. Questioning the president’s sincerity.

Because of that, the president might have been advised to stop appearing on the program. The list above gives a hint that media is making effort to approach HH for another live radio appearance. He would have appeared already if the program was still on the table.

Even if the president decides to appear again to prove the author wrong, his second appearance won’t have the same taste like the first appearance. Reported attacks and arrests on people defaming the president will have negative influence on future live radio appearance. Public will be scared to ask questions they feel would hurt cadres.

That is not freedom of expression. Is Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo right? Have failed to prove him wrong.