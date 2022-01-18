9.5 C
Yes, Previous Regime is Enticing the Current Workforce to Engage in Corrupt Practices-Kawana

By Chief Editor
The government has unearthed a scam where some members of the previous regime are trying to hoodwink current Ministers and Permanent Secretaries into their system of plundering public resources.

Ministry of Information and Media Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has disclosed this in Lusaka today.

Mr. Kawana has warned that government will not hesitate to enforce the law on any political figure that will be found enticing the workforce in the current regime to engage in corrupt practices.

He said the current crop of office bearers are of noble character and have since reported such cases to the police.

Mr. Kawana further clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema’s use of the term ‘Clique’, was not directed at any individual but aimed at a group of people who were in the habit of abusing public resources previously.

He has also indicated that the President’s remarks on the fight against corruption on Monday were not made to intimidate the media or target specific individuals as purported in some sections of the media.

Mr. Kawana explained that the remarks were simply made to heighten awareness of the fight against Corruption and should not be misinterpreted.

5 COMMENTS

  2. This is the most childish government we’ve ever had since 1924. Who’d believe such nonsense? If at all such a thing is happening, isn’t that an opportunity for you to arrest them?

    1

  3. Are they children to be enticed. New dark government is the most useless government we have ever seen.

    Your ministers are useless then

    1

