Sports
Zanaco Visit Prison Leopards

Zanaco Visit Prison Leopards
Zanaco are back in action this Wednesday when they visit Prison Leopards away at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe.

The seven-time FAZ Super League champions have brought forward their February fixtures to January mid-week dates due to their tight commitments ahead in next month’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage. 

Wednesday’s FAZ Super League Week 23 match come days after Zanaco rallied from one-down at Nkana to earn a 1-1 draw courtesy of a Moses Phiri 64th minute equalizer via penalty at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. 

“We need to reduce the numbers looking at the teams at the top and also the teams at the bottom we are just there in the middle and we just need to push up in the coming games,” Zanaco coach Kelvin Kaindu said. 

Zanaco are 10th on 26 points and an away victory over Prison may lift them to sixth and join fifth placed Green Eagles and Power Dynamos on 29 points. 

But Zanaco face a Prison Leopards side who are unbeaten in January with a 2-1 home win over Buildcon on Saturday that came on the back of two successive draws in 2022. 

Meanwhile, Zanaco are set to unveil the much-travelled striker Emmanuel Mwiinde who has joined them on a short-term deal until the end of the 2021/2022 season.  

