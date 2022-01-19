By Kapya Kaoma.

When I heard that Nakacinda was arrested again for defaming the President, I couldn’t help but wonder what was wrong with him! Didn’t his mama tell him that “mwikala patalala mwine apatalalika?” (If you want to live in peace, you have to create it yourself). After hearing UPND Dr. Vernon Mwaanga and Anderson Banda roguishly defend the ongoing onslaught on freedom of expression, the desperation and hypocrisy of the New Dark Regime are apparent–turning the Police into its bullish arm.

I would understand previous Presidents’ persecution of opposition leaders, but honestly, it is incomprehensible why President HH is doing it aside from being heartless. How on Earth would a person of empathy who endured similar political persecutions sleep at night knowing too well that another human being is being tortured for a non-existent crime? Unjust laws don’t change themselves, justice-driven administrations change them. If President Hichilema had an iota of ubuntu, he could’ve directed his AG to stop prosecuting such senseless and repressive legislations aimed at curbing the democratic freedom of expression. After all, didn’t he promise to defend human rights? President HH may tweet his pictures with his White gods, but his human rights record is appalling.

I have lived under all former Zambian Presidents, and we had names for each one of them. KK we called “fonko fonko,” and he joked about it, “naiwe ukafonkoka mumala,” if you vote for Chiluba. And Lord, Super Ken was right! We suffered like pigs under Chiluba’s capitalist policies, the very policies that made HH a billionaire. As for Chiluba, who didn’t call him names? He always said, “we gave you democracy–it is freedom of expression.” Dr. Mwaanga is the witness.

Mwanawasa and Sata, HH called Cabbage and Chimbwi respectively. And how many times did HH demean Sata? Is it not HH’s UPND which celebrated Pilato’s “koswe” and “ALungu Anabwela”? Who said this about President Lungu in April 2017 but President HH, “He is a clueless hyena. Write properly, I am calling him a clueless hyena.”

If it passed then as freedom of expression, why should “teka amatako panshi” land Nakacinda in prison? Why is it now defamatory to call HH a liar in chief? Why is it now defamatory to call him Vasco da Gama? Why was it ok for him to call other Presidents chimbwi or hyenas but now a crime for others to do the same? In short, why ban communicating in euphemisms under the New Dark Regime? Is calling HH a wolf or a hyena punishable simply because HH is President? You cannot promise to promote human rights and then curb freedom of expression, on which all freedoms hang. Is this hypocrisy or political retribution?

Since the Inspector of Police has nothing to do, but to stop freedom of expression, I have advice for the opposition. Don’t defame the President. Praise him as an angel of the almighty White man, at whose bidding he flies across the globe to worship! Praise him as the Emperor, whose pen determines right and wrong. Thank him for the increasing prices in the nation. Thank him for removing subsidies on Fuel and reducing Fuel costs. Is he not a son of a god of oil?

Call him the Lion King, the son of Zeus, who reigns over Pride Lands. Nobody goes to bed with an empty belly! Call him Baal, to be opposed at own risk. If you do all this, you would have pacified his egotistical deception that he is omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent–the attributes only the Eternal One possesses. But be warned! He needs more and more! To question him is to sin against the office of the heartless Baal whose ultimate goal is retribution. And this is Nakacinda’s sin–the mighty HH is getting even with the sinful PF regime.

I am afraid. Unless we break this cycle of retribution in our politics, we risk burning our democracy. We are not North Korea where speaking ill of the Supreme Leader is a Capital Offense! We are a democracy! President HH is a public official whose lies should be challenged without intimidation. And if the Regime wants to prosecute every person who calls HH a liar, corrupt, conman, hyena, Chimbwi, etc, then it must build more prisons specifically dedicated to those who defame Zambia’s Supreme Leader, his excellency, the almighty, omniscient, omnipotent and omnipresent, the small god of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema. For once people have tested the freedom of expression, you can’t shut them down!

With these words, I am surely on the cursed list of those to be arrested by faithful prophets of Baal!