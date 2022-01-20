Chipolopolo will know their route to AFCON 2023 Cote d’Ivoire on Friday when the qualifying draws are make in Douala.

Zambia will be battling to end a seven-year AFCON absence after missing out of the last three tournaments.

The 2012 AFCON winners will fortunately avoid the preliminary knockout round qualifiers thanks to a favourable FIFA ranking.

But Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, South Sudan, Mauritius including 2021 AFCON debutants are going to have to battle their way to join them in the group stages.

Chad, Sao Tome & Principe, Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles and Eritrea are the other teams also hoping to make the group stages.

The draws ceremony made at 17h00 at AFCON 2021 hosts Cameroon’s largest city.