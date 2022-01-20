Former Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Joseph Malanji has sued Kwacha Constituency United Party for National Development (UPND) losing candidate Charles Abel Mulenga demanding compensation for defamation of character.

According to a writ of summons dated 18 January, 2022, and filed in the High Court for Zambia, at the principal registry holden at Lusaka, the plaintiff Mr. Malanji is demanding exemplary damages and an order for an injunction restraining the defendant Mr. Mulenga or whosoever might be acting on his behalf from making statements that are defamatory about the plaintiff.

“On or about 2nd June, 2021, whilst addressing a rally at Chisokone Market in Kitwe district on the Copperbelt, the defendant falsely and maliciously issued the following defamatory statement in reference to the plaintiff…. ‘Mr. Joseph Malanji forged a grade 12 School Certificate and used the forged Certificate for the nomination exercise with the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)’, ” reads part of the statement of claim.

“The said statement was repeatedly made to people at different political gatherings, meetings and rallies where the defendant was always the host speaker. On 27th November, 2021, the defendant lodged a criminal complaint against the plaintiff at Kitwe Police Station wherein he alleged as follows: ‘…..Hon Joseph Malanji abused the electoral process by presenting a forged grade 12 Certificate and claimed that he very aware that he has no grade 12 Certificate’.”

Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Kitwe District Criminal Investigations Office in collaboration with the Examination Council of Zambia on 22nd December, 2021, cleared Hon Joseph Malanji on allegations of forgery and uttering of Grade 12 Certificate.

In his report, Zambia Police Kitwe District Criminal Investigations Officer Mr. Peter Bwalya disclosed that Hon Malanji voluntarily produced the grade 12 results to the Police who subjected the same for verification with Examination Council of Zambia.

“On 27th November, 2021, at 12:30hrs, Kitwe Central Police Station received a report from M/ Charles Abel Mulenga aged 57 of House Number 44kk3 Jambo Drive Kitwe. He reported that Hon Joseph Malanji abused the electoral process by presenting a forged grade 12 Certificate for adoption as he claimed that he was very aware that he has no grade 12 Certificate,” reads part of the Police report.

“Hon Joseph Malanji voluntarily produced the grade 12 results to the Police and the Police subjected the same for verification with Examination Council of Zambia. Examination Council of Zambia verified and confirmed that the examination results submitted were genuine and were duly issued by the Examination Council of Zambia. Hence, Hon Joseph Malanji has the genuine grade 12 Certificate based on the authentic of the Examination Council of Zambia.”